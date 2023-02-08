In an effort to support local housing initiatives throughout the state in 2023, the Board of Directors of the Iowa Finance Authority recently awarded more than $11 million in grants to 26 different Local Housing Trust Funds. Among those receiving awards was the Northeast Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund (NEIRHTF), which operates under the umbrella of the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission (UERPC) and includes both Fayette and Clayton among its five-county service area.
“The 2023 Local Housing Trust Fund awards represent the largest amount allocated through the program for local housing initiatives since the program’s inception,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “Thanks to the funding increase supported by Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature, the program is able to serve as an invaluable and flexible resource for meeting the important and unique housing needs of each region of the state.”
It is anticipated the funds awarded through the program will help nearly 2,400 Iowa families next year.
Originated in 2003 by the Iowa Legislature to assist in ensuring safe and affordable housing for residents, the state’s Housing Trust Fund has, since its inception, provided approximately $112.2 million in housing assistance to aid more than 35,000 families.
Closer to home, those locally who apply for and are selected to receive support through the program often use their funds in a variety of ways, according to Rachelle Howe, Executive Director of the UERPC, who wrote the grant to bring these state funds to northeastern Iowa.
Since they began administering Housing Trust grant funds in 2009, the UERPC, through its NEIRHTF, has supported 494 projects, as part of its goal to “develop, redevelop, rehabilitate and renovate single-family and/or multi-family owner-occupied and rental dwellings.” About the types of projects eligible to receive funding, “roof repair, furnace repair and replacement, energy efficiency updates, electrical and plumbing, handicap accessibility, (and) homebuyer assistance” are among those receiving explicit mention on the UERPC’s website.
Applicants can request up to $10,000 in funding, though awards given by UERPC through the Housing Trust average around $6,000, Howe said. “Generally, we do about 40 projects a year,” she added, efforts which normally take the form of general home improvements or rehab, such as “roofs, windows, and siding.” In addition to these traditional requests, another use of funds has been growing recently. “We are seeing an increase in applications for down-payment assistance,” Howe explained, noting that 16 of the 40 projects they supported last year were in that category.
Those interested in funds through the program must complete an application process to be considered, Howe explained, which includes an application form, available at the UERPC’s website. Eligibility is also contingent on a homeowner being up to date on their taxes, as well as having a source (such as other city or county funds or a bank loan) of local matching funds which, in 2023, must equal 21% of the Housing Trust grant being applied for. Depending on the intended use of the Housing Trust funds, project bids from at least two contractors must also be submitted as part of the application.
Individuals are eligible to apply for funding through the program every other year, if they so choose, though applicants requesting support that frequently is uncommon in the counties her agency covers, Howe said. There is no deadline for applying for 2023 funds as long as there is money remaining, though applying sooner rather than later in such a scenario is advisable. In the case of 2022’s funds, for example, with the calendar having turned to December, “we have run out of money for this year,” Howe explained.
In addition to supporting the improvement goals of individual homeowners, the grant program also has “some funds for for-profit applicants,” Howe said, including those owning rental properties.
About the distribution of funds across the five counties they serve, meanwhile, Howe noted that, somewhat surprisingly, perhaps, the awards are “distributed quite evenly,” with each county (Fayette, Clayton, Allamakee, Howard and Winneshiek) accounting for roughly 20% of the funds awarded during a given year.
Regardless of where in their service area the funds are utilized, Howe relishes the opportunity for the UERPC to once again lead the way in improving the housing of area residents.
“We are super excited to have this money,” she concluded. “Super excited.”