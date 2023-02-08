Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

In an effort to support local housing initiatives throughout the state in 2023, the Board of Directors of the Iowa Finance Authority recently awarded more than $11 million in grants to 26 different Local Housing Trust Funds. Among those receiving awards was the Northeast Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund (NEIRHTF), which operates under the umbrella of the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission (UERPC) and includes both Fayette and Clayton among its five-county service area.

“The 2023 Local Housing Trust Fund awards represent the largest amount allocated through the program for local housing initiatives since the program’s inception,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “Thanks to the funding increase supported by Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature, the program is able to serve as an invaluable and flexible resource for meeting the important and unique housing needs of each region of the state.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos