The Fayette County Supervisors on Monday heard from a pair of Fayette County ag producers, who support the proposed Heartland Greenway System CO2 pipeline. The current plan would lay about 800 miles of pipe across the state from the northwest to southeast, including the southwest corner of Fayette County near Fairbank.
“After reading about it in the newspaper, I was a little surprised to hear all of the opposition to the project that was shared at the recent meeting in Oelwein,” said Arlington farmer Tim Burrack. “The people speaking in opposition of the project didn’t even seem to be affected or in direct line with the project.”
Noting many corn producers, like himself, share crops with the ethanol plants, he asked the supervisors not to write any type of letter in opposition of the proposed pipeline to the Iowa Utilities Board.
“The world is decarbonizing,” Burrack stressed. “Whether we in the ag industry like it or not, is not relevant.”
Burrack explained that CO2 is currently a waste product from ethanol plants that is emitted into the atmosphere. He shared that the similar Summit Carbon Solutions 700-mile pipeline project proposes to capture and permanently sequester CO2 from ethanol plants; significantly reducing the emissions and creating new economic opportunities for ethanol producers and strengthening the marketplace for corn growers.
While cautioning that without these types of projects, it could mean the end of ethanol, he noted an additional source of revenue like this has not been realized since ethanol’s creation. Burrack reported estimates are that the CO2 project would provide an increase in profit to the ethanol producers by 15- to 30-cents a gallon and would enable these producers to pay the corn growers 50-cents to $1 more per bushel of corn.
“I am not here asking the supervisors to take a stand either way with the project,” said Oelwein farmer Vic Miller. “We’re in the path of the pipeline and we are not opposed to it crossing our land because of the economic impact it will have.”
“I would like to ask those against the project, ‘If you didn’t like $3 a bushel corn, what are you going to say about $1 corn, if we don’t have ethanol?’” added Burrack.
Miller agreed with Burrack that it appears the people against the project aren’t directly affected by the pipeline’s proposed path. He later noted that he has experienced good communications with Navigator and is currently requesting the pipeline be moved 300- to 400-feet north on his land. Navigator CO2 Ventures is the company behind the proposed carbon dioxide capture pipeline.
“The biggest problem is that many of the people against the pipeline are looking for a fight,” said Miller, who had attended the Aug. 23 Oelwein meeting. “I haven’t talked to a landowner yet, whose property it is crossing, that is against the project.”
“The landowners are going to get paid well and will be compensated for any crop damage,” commented Burrack. “I actually begged them to go through my land, which they are not, for the additional revenue.”
After the supervisors thanked the two local farmers for speaking their points of view on the project, Supervisor Jeanine Tellin reiterated her opinion shared at previous meetings that no public or private entity should be able to take someone’s land through eminent domain.
While responding that he understood Tellin’s concerns, he added, “The problem is that there are some individuals who can’t even be negotiated with, and without eminent domain it would mean the end of new roads and similar projects. I don’t like it, but it has its purpose for civilization to be able to move forward into the future.”
Following the discussion, no motion was made by the supervisors to forward any letter to the Iowa Utilities Board, of any opinion on the proposed pipeline. The agenda had made room for “discussion and decision regarding letter to the Iowa Utilities Board concerning pipeline.”
Another company, Wolf Carbon Solutions has also proposed holding public meetings in September for a proposed 90-mile pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton through or near five eastern Iowa counties to Illinois.