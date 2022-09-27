Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette County Supervisors on Monday heard from a pair of Fayette County ag producers, who support the proposed Heartland Greenway System CO2 pipeline. The current plan would lay about 800 miles of pipe across the state from the northwest to southeast, including the southwest corner of Fayette County near Fairbank.

“After reading about it in the newspaper, I was a little surprised to hear all of the opposition to the project that was shared at the recent meeting in Oelwein,” said Arlington farmer Tim Burrack. “The people speaking in opposition of the project didn’t even seem to be affected or in direct line with the project.”

