In a recent ruling, the United States Supreme Court rejected a legal challenge put forth by the Iowa-based National Pork Producers Council seeking to overturn a California law imposing strict standards regarding the nature of hog confinements used for animals later sold as pork in the state.
The lawsuit, which was filed jointly by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation, aimed at reversing the California law known as Proposition 12, approved by a near 63% majority of the state’s voters in 2018, which creates restrictions on the pork sold in the state in an effort to make certain that pigs are given sufficient room while alive. Specifically, the law identifies as cruel any breeding-pig enclosure with fewer than 24 square feet of ground space per pig enclosed.
The law, however, reaches far beyond California’s borders, as it pertains to all pork sold in the state, no matter where the animal may have originated. This expansive scope brought the measure to the attention of those in Iowa, where nearly a third of American hogs are raised.
By comparison, California, which consumes 15% of all pork products sold in the nation, produces only 1% of U.S. pork.
If required to meet the strictures of Proposition 12, Iowa producers would need to spend an estimated $350 million, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
At its heart, the case (National Pork Producers Council v. Ross) pitted self-identified advocates of animal welfare against farmers, with the decision reflecting a concern among the Justices that a ruling against Proposition 12 could have unleashed the creation of further legal limits on states’ power to enact laws, more generally.
“Companies that choose to sell products in various states must normally comply with laws of those various states,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch for the majority, after the challenge was rejected by the Court on a 5-4 margin. In objecting to the majority, however, Chief Justice John Roberts argued the pork producers had “plausibly alleged a substantial burden on interstate commerce.”
In the hours following the decision, those supporting the California law shared their pleasure with the ruling, a group that included Tarah Heinzen, who serves as legal director for Food & Water Watch.
“Today’s high court ruling is a rightful victory for sustainable, humane farming against giant corporations that prioritize cost-cutting and profit margins over the environment, food safety and animal welfare,” Heinzen said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “It is also a critical victory for the rights of states that seek to do better on those issues than some of their neighbors, or the country at large.”
The ruling’s affirmation of states’ rights was further highlighted by Wayne Pacelle of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy.
“Today’s landmark ruling affirms the right of states to institute policies to promote anti-cruelty and food safety standards,” explained Pacelle. “The pork industry has for decades blocked any rules at the federal level to promote the humane treatment of farm animals and this was their attempt to gut state rules, too.”
Those opposing the decision, however, including many Iowa leaders, created a cacophony of criticism following the announcement.
“We are very disappointed with the Supreme Court’s opinion,” said National Pork Producers Council president Scott Hays in a statement. “Allowing state overreach will increase prices for consumers and drive small farms out of business, leading to more consolidation. We are still evaluating the court’s full opinion to understand all the implications.”
“The health and safety of their pigs are a top priority for Iowa pig farmers, and we are frustrated to see the Supreme Court uphold Prop 12,” added Iowa Pork Producers Association president Trish Cook, who farms in Winthrop, in a separate news release. “This ruling sets a bad precedent, enabling other states to regulate commerce outside their boundaries... Some small and medium-sized producers who are already dealing with high feed costs and inflation, will also sadly go out of business as they struggle to comply.”
The group’s frustration was shared by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and its president Brent Johnson.
“Today’s ruling upholds a law which bans the sale of pork from hogs that don’t meet the arbitrary production standards established by California, even if the hogs were raised outside of California,” Johnson lamented in a statement. “The ability for one state to set the rules for the rest of the country will have many negative consequences impacting animal welfare, farmers and ultimately the grocery store bill for American families.”
These concerns were echoed by Iowa’s political leaders, including U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, who, in a Twitter post, lampooned the ruling as political and harmful for rural Iowa.
“Extremists in liberal states like California shouldn’t be allowed to BAN OUR BACON and punish hardworking Iowa pork producers with overreaching policies,” Ernst wrote. “Disappointed in SCOTUS decision on Prop 12. I’ll keep fighting for #Iowa farmers!”
Chuck Grassley, Iowa’s other U.S. senator, also weighed in on the ruling via Twitter.
“Iowa is the nation’s top pork producer,” Grassley observed, “California comes nowhere close, yet its proposed regulations put restrictions on how pork producers in all other states raise hogs. 2day SCOTUS upholds California’s radical regs; its HOGWASH.”
No Iowa official, however, was more critical of the decision than Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.
“Having the safest, most abundant, and most affordable food supply in the world is foundational to the American way of life. Today’s Supreme Court’s decision… undermines that firm foundation,” observed Naig, in a Thursday press release. “This sets the stage for a state-by-state patchwork of ever-changing and costly requirements that will increase the cost of production and drive higher costs for food and other consumer products.”
With the Supreme Court’s ruling, a legal injunction which has prevented the enforcement of Proposition 12 in California will expire on July 1.