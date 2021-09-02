The Oelwein Area United Way held its annual campaign season kickoff Wednesday at the Community Plaza. The kickoff signals the start of the giving season when donations are accepted to United Way, which in turn, support local agencies with their community projects.
The event recognizes the agencies that are supported as well as corporate donors, outstanding volunteers and businesses.
Oelwein Area United Way began as the Community Chest several decades ago and evolved into its current name about 50 years ago. Through the years the late Dr. Robert S. Jaggard was instrumental in the success of the program designed to assist other agencies that address public needs.
More than 25 years ago, the Oelwein Area United Way introduced the Jag Award. Named for Dr. Jaggard, the award is given annually to a person who supports and promotes Oelwein. The award comes with a plaque and a pair of Dr. Jaggard’s signature red socks. Marybeth Jaggard attends each year’s kickoff to help hand out the award in honor of her late husband.
This year, Marybeth stood listening as Paul Schmitz read the biography of the honoree. Then came the surprise as she realized she was hearing her own biography of accomplishments and volunteer work in the community. The audience burst into applause and ovations as she was presented the Jag Award for her support of United Way and the Oelwein community.