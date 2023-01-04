Recent economic data from Iowa and eight other states in the central U.S. are pointing toward a growing risk of recession in 2023, according to a Creighton University survey based on data from last December.
The survey, performed since 1994 by the Creighton Economic Forecasting Group, is conducted monthly of supply managers from a nine-state area (Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota) in an effort “to produce leading economic indicators of the Mid-America economy,” according to the University’s website.
“Creighton’s monthly survey of manufacturing supply managers is flashing recession warnings for 2023,” said Ernie Goss, PhD, director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group and the Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics in the Heider College of Business, in a report of the survey’s findings. “Not since April and May of 2020, the middle of the 2020 recession, has the overall index fallen below growth neutral for two straight months.”
In gathering the thoughts of these supply managers, the survey intends to reflect the region’s business and economic indicators through its Mid-American Business Conditions Index, which mirrors that of the National Institute for Supply Management, as it ranges between 0 and 100, with 50.0 representing neutral growth.
Most of the findings drawn from the December data seem ominous.
According to the survey, in addition to having fallen below growth neutral for consecutive months, the overall index, or business barometer, has now declined during seven of the previous nine months, with the regional wholesale inflation gauge having fallen to a 32-month low. Because of continuing labor shortages, meanwhile, “approximately 63% of firms with job openings reported shortages of applicants,” and “compared to pre-pandemic levels, the current regional labor force remains down by approximately 213,000 workers, or 1.5%,” according to the report.
With these conditions in mind, the survey also explained that around 60% of the supply managers polled “expect the economy to slump into a recession in 2023.”
In the realm of employment, the report stated, “despite solid growth in monthly economic activity over the past several months, manufacturers in the region have added jobs at only a modest pace.”
The specific comments from supply managers included in the report also reflect pessimism. One manager, for example, was quoted as saying “Another year done but to be remembered in the annals of history as the worst ever! Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, price increases, extended lead-times, poor product quality, ocean freight costs, Coronavirus shutdowns, etc.,” while another observed, “Eventually excessive price (gouging) will be corrected as well. Classic recession.”
Perhaps the clearest indicator of a possible downturn is the plummeting confidence among those surveyed in the state of the economy over the coming six months. According to the report, the December Business Confidence Index “sank to a very weak 23.0 from 25.0 in November,” numbers lower than any seen in more than a decade. “Confidence indices for each month in 2022, all below growth neutral, are the worst string of readings since the 2008-09 recession,” said Goss.
The report also indicated that new orders in December declined from 47.5 in November to 37.6 in December, while, additionally, “the production, or sales, index slumped to 39.6 from 47.4 in November.”
The trajectory of inflation, however, would appear to be one note of good news coming from the report, with pressure seeming to moderate in December, a shift which, to Goss, is likely to prompt federal action. “As a result of moderating inflationary pressures, I expect the Federal Reserve to announce a more restrained rate hike of 25 basis points (0.25%) to combat inflation at its next meeting on Jan. 31/Feb. 1,” Goss said.
About the specific situation in Iowa, the December survey revealed that, based on the 100.0 scale,
“The state’s Business Conditions Index for December fell to 47.8 from November’s 49.8. Components of the overall December index were: new orders at 40.2, production or sales at 38.7, delivery lead time at 50.9, employment at 48.3 and inventories at 46.9. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the state’s current labor force participation rate is 2.0 percentage points lower than its pre-pandemic level. This indicates that currently 34,228 individuals in the state remain out of the workforce, thus contributing to the state’s labor shortage.”
More broadly, meanwhile, the survey’s top performing economic states in 2022 were led by South Dakota, followed by Minnesota, Nebraska, and Kansas; the bottom portion of last year’s performance list, in descending order, included Missouri (at 7), North Dakota (8) and Arkansas (9).
Iowa’s economy finished 2022 ranked six out of the nine states included.
In summing up the outlook portended by the survey, Goss reiterated his cautionary message.
“We’re talking about really the higher, higher probability of a recession,” he told Radio Iowa. “I think the probability of a recession is now well above 50%. We’re going to see slow-to-no-to-negative growth. The housing sector’s already in a recession, manufacturing is likely to enter a minor recession.”