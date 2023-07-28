While this week’s oppressive humidity and blistering temperatures have exacted their toll on laborers and outdoor enthusiasts, they have also been limiting to pets and their owners, many of which have found it necessary to alter their normal activities in light of the extreme conditions.
Oelwein’s Dave Taylor, whose family has two small dogs, is among them.
Having moved two years ago from the Sioux City area to be closer to his fiancé’s family, Taylor acquired his dog Labyrinth around the same time he relocated.
The name he chose for his companion, meanwhile, which he described as “a brindled chi-weenie, a half dachshund with Chihuahua ears,” was not selected randomly.
Labyrinth, he explained, “is also my favorite movie,” referring to the 1986 film of the same name starring the late British music icon David Bowie and actress Jennifer Connelly.
Taylor’s young brindle, which he noted was “expensive,” is not the only canine resident in the home, which he and his beloved share with another member of the immediate family.
“My mom also lives here because we take care of her,” Taylor said. “She has a pure-bred Yorkie.”
In light of the recent heat, Taylor explained that his approach to caring for the pets has required some alterations to the normal routine.
“We let them in, let them out. We don’t let them stay out here,” he described. “Labyrinth is a hard one because he likes to be outside. We give them cold water, put ice in their water. They don’t stay out. It’s just too hot.”
Those confines on outdoor activity have been extensive, Taylor continued, given just how stifling it has been, and have included a near-moratorium on the typical neighborhood outings he and Labyrinth enjoy taking together.
“If I do take him for a walk,” he detailed, “it would be down to the corner and back, just to let him do his business. You know, dogs have fur, so they are insulated. If we are sweating, we are hot, and want something to drink, your pet is hot and wants something to drink.”
In addition to fewer and shorter walks, placing limits has also been necessary on other forms of outdoor exercise, as well.
“I lay out here on the ground and wrestle with him and play with him,” Taylor said, explaining what he and Labyrinth might typically do for activity. “The neighbor kids behind us come over here, and he just loves them. They sit out here on the sidewalk and he’s climbing all over them. But, with it being too hot, he’s out and then right back in.”
Most of his pet’s physical activity has thus been moved indoors, Taylor noted, of his concerted efforts to ensure his friend get the regular activity he needs. “Me and my fiancé stay upstairs, mom’s down here, so he gets plenty of exercise running up and down the stairs between the three of us,” he said.
Following the current stretch of long days with blazing temperatures, count Taylor—along with Labyrinth and the family’s Yorkie—among those feverishly anticipating some cooler weather.
“Oh, yes, I can’t wait,” he said, of the prospect of a return to normal. “I’ve been trying to go fishing, and it’s been too hot. The fish aren’t biting or anything. We are all kind of miserable. But I’m sure everybody else is miserable, as well.”
As for the apparent certainty of the return of nicer weather, Taylor, in light of the preceding few days, chose to strike a cautiously optimistic tone.
“Hopefully,” he concluded. “We’ll see what happens.”