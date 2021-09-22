Pat Linder discussed her battle with breast cancer during the Coaches vs. Cancer Awareness Night Tuesday ahead of Oelwein varsity’s home game against Columbus Catholic.
She was diagnosed with a very aggressive type of breast cancer called “triple negative” in stage one and went through chemo and radiation.
Although she lost her light brown straight hair to have it grow in dark and curly, she’s grateful to have hair.
She said she had a mammogram last July and “everything’s fine.”
“If you know anyone going through cancer, send them a card (or) note,” she said. She received over 200 cards while she was in treatment over several months.
The treatments, she said, “had lasting effects but it’s a trade off — I’m still alive.”
“It’s important, ladies, to get a mammogram routinely,” she said. She also told guys to encourage the ladies in their life to get mammograms.