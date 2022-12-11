Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Susan Kuennen among Women Impacting Agriculture honorees

Susan Kuennen, left, was presented a Women Impacting Agriculture award by Madeline Schultz, ISU Extension and Outreach.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AMES — Four women making positive changes in Iowa agriculture were honored Nov. 30 at the sixth annual Iowa Women in Ag Leadership Conference organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

The 2022 honorees are Laura Cunningham of Floyd County, Susan Kuennen of Fayette County, Bridget Mahoney of Iowa County, and Tara Neal of Des Moines County.

