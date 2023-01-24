Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities closed portions of several roads Tuesday as they searched for the suspect in a random shooting at a Yakima, Washington, convenience store that left at least three people dead.

Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said the shooting was reported at a Circle K convenience store about 3:30 a.m., and responding officers found three people dead. Murray said police have security camera video and eyewitnesses from the store.

