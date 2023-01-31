Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in a central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said.

Only a minute earlier, a school bus had dropped off children in the Lakeland neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

