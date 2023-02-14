Smoke rose from smoldering ruins Tuesday morning following a house fire on Fifth Avenue SW Monday evening. It marks the second house fire in Oelwein in less than 24 hours.
The fact that this house is within a few hundred yards, as the crow flies, from the house that burned down Sunday night has some residents wondering if there is a connection.
“This fire and the house fire on Feb. 12 are not considered related, but both fires are being investigated as suspicious in nature,” responded Oelwein Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan.
Oelwein Fire and Police departments were paged at approximately 5:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, to reports of a fire on a porch in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue SW. The caller reported the front porch of the home was fully engulfed in fire.
As law enforcement officers arrived, they observed fire in the front half of the residence. The fire was quickly spreading through the unoccupied house, and neighboring homes were evacuated as a precautionary safety measure.
Firefighters determined the burning structure was unsafe for entry and attacked the blaze from the outside.
No one was injured, however the wood-framed structure is a total loss. The owner is listed as Ellen Rogers of Waynesville, Missouri.
The neighboring home to the south of the burning structure sustained considerable radiant heat damage to the siding and eaves of the roof.
“Our dedicated fire members responded to our second house fire in less than 24 hours,” said Chief Logan. “I am proud of their efforts and commitment for the safety of our community. To the contrary, I am again extremely disappointed in the selfish need to drive to/by a fire by some of our community members over the safety of our first responders.”
Chief Logan had been outspoken after the fire Sunday evening as a parade of onlookers turned out to get a look or photo of the house fire on 4 ½ Street and hampered emergency crew efforts. He once again expressed the frustration of fire and law enforcement personnel at the blatant and, in some cases unlawful, actions of local residents.
“This ‘I have to go see it/I have to video it’ belief places our members at risk by hindering their response, distracting members during the response, and taking resources away from the response,” Logan said.
The chief pointed out that members of the community refused to move for responding fire personnel and apparatus, and that some vehicles were attempting to drive around barricades and fire apparatus while still others were observed driving over a fire-hose. These actions are illegal and punishable according to laws regarding responding emergency vehicles.
“While members and officers were not in an immediate position to address each of these illegal actions, we have developed a plan to provide a concerted effort to address these violations in the future. Violators will be charged for those offenses,” Logan said. “I will not place our members at risk because someone feels their need to see what is going on is more important than our responders’ safety. During times like this, we need people to stay clear of the area.”
“Simply put, we are taking applications for volunteer fire members. Either apply or stay out of the way of those that have answered the call,” he said.
Both house fires from Sunday and Monday continue to be investigated.