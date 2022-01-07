Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
And often, in the heart.
“Beauty” was the only name that came to mind when Terese Evans, a nature lover and a rescuer of wildlife creatures in need of care and shelter, first met the big white trumpeter swan that came into her house this week.
“I took one good look at her and thought, ‘We are beautiful, so we are going to call you Beautiful, that’s your name,” she said.
One of the men who had rescued the swan earlier that afternoon on Dec. 30 – Bremer County Emergency Management coordinator Kip Ladage – had called it simply No. 34.
An avid nature lover and wildlife photographer, Ladage came up with the name shortly after he and his rescue partners, Hardin County Conservation Board Interpretive Park Ranger Camryn Grubic, and Black Hawk County Wildlife Conservationist Kyle Bauch safely extracted the bird from the snow-and-ice-covered Big Woods Lake.
As the men approached the flock, Ladage counted 34 trumpeters. All but one flew off as they neared them, and only the sick one remained on a patch of water in the frozen lake. Ladage dubbed it No. 34.
Evans said she doesn’t usually name the creatures in her care, but in special circumstances, like this one, she thought it was fitting, so Beauty it became.
The swan’s fate had attracted the attention of nature-lovers, and social media posts had started proliferating a week earlier, with some expressing an interest to help the bird.
Worrying that some well-meaning bird-lovers may fall through the thin ice on the lake and put themselves and others at risk if they improvised a citizen’s rescue, Ladage talked to county conservationists who agreed he had the know-how to handle the situation safely. After all, Ladage had been in emergency management for years and had amassed a ton of wisdom and experience in tackling risky situation, and for the past 30 years, along with others, has participated in a New Year’s Day paddling on the Cedar River, a signature event for cold-averse canoers in the area.
Ladage connected with Grubic, who has the right permit to transport wildlife, and two headed to the lake.
“So to get to the swan, I slid in my canoe attempting at first to break the ice,” Ladage wrote on his blog. “That was not working as planned, so I simply continued to slide on the ice to open the water until I made a graceful entry onto the open water of Big Woods Lake.”
Walking cautiously on the ice, and tapping on it before he put his full body weight on it, Grubic, too, was putting to work his expertise and his courage to good use.
“I walked around and herded it to manipulate it toward the shore, and Kip caught it,” Grubic told Waverly Newspapers.
“Every step I took, the ice was making a sound.”
He said the swans are easy to corral.
“They are pretty docile birds,” he said.
Eventually, Ladage got close enough to catch part of the head and part of the bird’s body in his fishing net.
“When that happened, I simply pulled the swan to my canoe and scooped under her to lift her into the canoe. This swan was calm and sat on my lap as I talked to her and paddled us back to the shore,” Ladage wrote on his blog.
As the canoe neared the shore, Grubic pulled it to safety. The dramatic rescue was witnessed by several onlookers.
By the time they finally picked up the bird, around 3 p.m. that day, it had been there close to a week, and judging by the protruding breast bone, likely had not eaten for some time, Grubic said.
When it was eventually weighed, the scales measured 18 pounds, while a typical trumpeter would be between 23 and 30 pounds, Grubic estimated.
Once the bird was safely transported to the Black Hawk County Wildlife Rehabilitation, where Evans first met the swan, things started to look up even though the bird was fully exhausted.
A heated pad, along with intubation and the infusion of a gel-like fluid, intended to entrap what appeared on the X-rays as lead pellets in its stomach, revived Beauty.
The next day, the swan was honking and hissing, a sure sign that she was making improvements.
Exactly what is in store for Beauty is yet to be determined. Best case scenario is she survives, and is eventually returned to the lake, to be reunited with the flock in the spring. If her health fails, Evans hopes that at least the story of her rescue would bring more awareness to the damage that ingested lead pellets cause to eagles, swans, vultures and other wild animals.
“There are a lot of non-toxic alternatives for fishing,” Evans said.
Grubic, the interpretive ranger, said the very presence of swans in Iowa is a good step forward. He said swans were extinct in Iowa because they were hunted for their feathers in the 1800s. But efforts, especially in the last 50 years, to bring them back have been largely successful.
“It shows the success that conservation has had with the success, but there is room for more success,” he said.
As of this writing, Evans told Waverly Newspapers the swan is “weaker.”
Ladage, the Bremer County Emergency Management Coordinator, was thankful he could help.
“My thanks to the many people who cared about the swan,” he wrote in his blog. “Thank you, too, for not risking human lives, even though the temptation was great… Thank you God, that this went well and no emergency situation developed today or earlier when this swan was being watched.”
Learning from this reporter that as of this writing Beauty was not improving, Ladage added, “We did the best we could.”