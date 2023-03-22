Law enforcement authorities from around the state, including the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS), the State Patrol and numerous police agencies, responded to a barrage of false reports of active-shooter scenarios at schools on Tuesday, the same day that Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Safety Bureau introduced a new threat-reporting system designed to head off such occurrences.
Misleading reports of the sort transmitted Tuesday are known as “swatting” calls, a term which “refers to a false claim intended to trigger an immediate and widespread law enforcement deployment or emergency service response to a specific location,” an IDPS press release explained. “Hoax reports such as the ones experienced today commonly consist of claims of serious violent attacks, such as a bomb threat, active shooter, and/or a hostage situation.”
Beginning with the first in Clinton County, at least 30 Iowa schools received false active shooter “swatting” calls Tuesday morning between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Safety commissioner Stephan Bayens said.
“The design of it,” Bayens explained, in reference to the goal of such calls, “is to create confusion and chaos. It’s designed to draw a large law enforcement presence to a school even though there is no active threat. And by all accounts and for all intents and purposes, it appears thus far that is what Iowa experienced today.”
Once that first report came in, it was only a short time before the IDPS and other authorities gained an understanding of what was occurring.
“Immediately, our Division of Intelligence was monitoring, ingesting the information, and we’re pushing it out to several thousand law enforcement officers within the first half hour to 45 minutes,” Bayens said afterward. “And then, once the additional calls rolled in, we could even more robustly communicate this was likely a swatting event.”
Regarding the likely perpetrators, Bayens indicated that identifying who was responsible for such reports is often difficult, given the challenges in tracking such calls, which are typically made using the internet rather than a traditional telephone.
“Everything in terms of the details are the same, the methodology, the phone number, the voice, the content,” said Bayens, according to a Radio Iowa report. “The calls are in English, whether it’s an Iowa accent or not, I guess it depends on, I mean, there’s folks from everywhere, so I don’t know what an Iowa accent is anymore. I can say it’s probably not traditionally what we think is Midwestern and in sourcing, and that’s about all I can say — I’m not a linguist expert, but I can at least tell you that.”
Following the receipt of the first “swatting” call, subsequent reports were phoned in to schools located in Des Moines, Davenport, Oskaloosa and Muscatine; those in Waterloo, Mason City, Cedar Rapids, Nevada, Ottumwa and Marshalltown were also targeted, along with multiple schools in Iowa City, the IDPS press release indicated.
Closer to home, MFL-MarMac in Monona, along with Decorah and Charles City schools, also received such calls.
In a Facebook post acknowledging the situation, Charles City Schools Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist attempted to reassure and inform families about what had occurred.
“On Tuesday, many school districts in Iowa have been affected by false reports of an active shooter on their campuses,” Lundquist wrote. “From what we understand, local police departments have received internet-based phone calls with these threats, which turned out to be unsubstantiated.
“Ours was one of the school districts that was affected,” she continued. “After receiving a ‘robocall,’ local law enforcement and administration conducted an investigation of our secondary buildings. Police do not believe there to be a credible threat to school safety.”
Also on Tuesday, Governor Reynolds announced the launch of the state’s new “Safe and Sound Iowa” phone application, which was “created for concerned students, teachers and parents to anonymously report potential threats without fear of retaliation,” the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. In addition to the app, the new reporting system also gives concerned individuals the option to report through a website (SafeandSoundIowa.gov) as well as over the phone (at 800-224-6018).
“That person with advanced knowledge is most likely going to be another student or teacher,” said Don Schnitker, the School Safety Bureau’s chief, in explaining the system’s potential impact. “That is why having a tool like Safe and Sound Iowa available in every school is critical. It gives every student and every teacher a voice in their safety.”