Elkader’s 2023 Sweet Corn Days celebration, an annual highlight of Clayton County’s summer festival schedule, began Thursday in a most appropriate manner, given the region’s recent heat and humidity: by serving ice cream near the cool banks of the majestic Turkey River, just blocks away from the city’s historic downtown.
“I’ve been on the Main Street Elkader Promotions Committee for twenty years, and we’ve done it every year,” explained Carly Hoeger, whose team organized the ice cream social. “It’s evolved and changed throughout the years. We used to have a whole meal, but, you know, it just gets busier and more expensive, and we decided to just do free ice cream, instead, and that’s been going over very well.”
For those familiar with the weekend’s course of activities, Thursday’s gathering has become synonymous with the larger event’s advent, Hoeger noted.
“It’s meant to be the kick-off,” she observed. “We have tons of local people that come to it, but the campers love to come to it, and it just brings everybody downtown, and that’s the goal.”
While its lead-off position has remained the same, there was one notable change to this year’s version of the ice cream social, as Hoeger described her committee’s efforts to simplify the gathering, an adjustment she hoped did not take away from participants’ enjoyment.
“We used to have a variety (of ice cream),” she said, “and this year we changed it and did all vanilla and did more toppings. So, we have a lot of different toppings, and we don’t need flavored ice cream.”
Among the mouthwatering garnishes available, which, along with the ice cream, were all provided courtesy of Monica at Elkader’s General Store and More, were “chocolate, strawberries, raspberries, caramel, mini- M & M’s, cookie dough bites, Oreos, crushed Malted Milk Balls, and praline,” Hoeger detailed.
“Strawberry, chocolate, M & M’s and Oreos. Those are the favorites,” she added.
As for Thursday’s attendance, Hoeger proclaimed it a success, with hundreds passing through on a hot, humid evening.
“It was a very good turnout,” she said. “We’ve served probably, I’m guessing, 320. I bought 360 cups.”
Regarding the remainder of this year’s festivities, Hoeger is among those encouraging people from across the area to make a little time to visit Elkader this weekend.
“It’s worth coming,” she noted, in explaining what was ahead Saturday and Sunday. “The sweet corn is always a huge hit. And it’s free, so you can’t go wrong. The Fire Department does chicken, and they are really good at what they do. It’s a jam-packed weekend. There is something for everyone. You will not be bored. You will be surprised at the amount of people that come here. They kick it up every year.”
No amount or type of inclement weather is likely to dampen the enthusiasm that Sweet Corn Days brings, either.
“I have seen it downpour. Complete torrential rain down there, and people hang out under the tents and when it’s done, they stomp around in the mud,” Hoeger explained. “When it’s really hot, sometimes they put a fire hose out there and let kids play.
“It’s not Elkader’s first rodeo,” she continued, “and the people who head up the events have been doing it for a very long time.”
Aside from this special weekend, Elkader, more generally, represents a wonderful place to enjoy, Hoeger said, and for numerous reasons.
“The shops, the movie theater, and it’s just a beautiful town to walk around,” she said, “even in the winter. Yes, it gets cold and a little windy, but it’s still beautiful with the river and the shops, and the historic parts, the dam, the bridge.”
The 2023 Sweet Corn Days, then, is shaping up to be a wonderful weekend in a magnificent little town with timeless beauty.
“Like I said,” Hoeger reiterated, “there is something for everyone.”