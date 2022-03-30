Members of Oelwein Knights of Columbus Council 1168 visited the new RISE group home on East Charles Street, Tuesday, and were treated to a tour of the spacious facility. There are five bedrooms and each one is currently occupied by clients of RISE, Inc., formerly known as Alternative Living Corporation (ALC).
The RISE house is a new construction group home for residents of the former ALC Curtis House on North Frederick Avenue. The one-story, fully handicap accessible home was the vision of the ALC board for some time and was realized after the city of Oelwein’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program removed two blighted houses in late 2020 at a location convenient to the downtown area.
Groundbreaking for the new group home was held in April 2021, and, due to pandemic guidelines, a small open house for family was held this past January, as residents settled in.
In addition to the five bedrooms, the home features a large common area and beautiful open kitchen, an office for staff, laundry facilities, handicap restrooms, a three-season screened porch, double attached garage, and a re-enforced safe room in the event of storms.
The house is within two blocks of downtown, grocery and convenience stores, restaurants and theatre, almost right next door to the public library, and only four blocks from the Aquatic Center, so the location
is a perfect fit.
The visitors Tuesday and clients enjoyed an ice cream cake. In addition, each client was presented a check as a house-warming gift to be used to help furnish their rooms. The money for the checks is compliments of the community Tootsie Roll drive.