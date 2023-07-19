While Tuesday morning’s focus at the Fayette County Fair was horses, Wednesday brought a different emphasis, as numerous young competitors from around the county gathered for the swine show, which began promptly at 8 a.m. in the fairground’s showbarn.
“This is my first year with pigs,” explained Clara Cannon of West Union, one of those arriving early and looking ahead to her competition. “I am going to be doing showmanship with her,” she said, standing next to one of her two entries, the mostly-pink Marsha.
To get ready for Wednesday’s spotlight, Clara had worked with her animals for “a couple months,” she said, noting that her peers helped motivate her to undertake the project. “My friends do pigs, and I just wanted to try it out,” she indicated.
Joining Marsha under Clara’s tutelage was her second entrant, named McSassy, a unique moniker chosen, Clara said, “because she’s real sassy.”
As for the day’s competitions, “I am really nervous,” Cannon admitted, with a chuckle.
Nearby, young Cael Holthaus, also of West Union, was watering two swine with a spray bottle, doing so, he indicated, to assist his sister and brother, who would later be showing the pigs.
Watering them, however, was only part of the work Cael has done in helping to care for and prepare the animals.
“We clipped them, walked them, taken them for baths, and fed them,” he said, noting that he is glad to help, while looking ahead to showing pigs, himself, one day.
Elsewhere, the two grandchildren of rural West Union’s Kristi Rupprecht were wrapping up their efforts to get their two entrants ready for the early competition.
“That’s Big Momma, she’s a crossbred, solid black,” observed Rupprecht, as she examined her family’s entries. “This morning, my grandkids are showing for showmanship, and they are showing individual pigs… The kids have worked really, really hard. They come out at least three times a week and walk them, so they get used to the show whips and things like that, so you don’t have to work them quite as hard on show day.
“They work hard,” she reiterated, adding, “and this is their reward: show day.”
As the first wave of contestants left the holding barn for the show ring, meanwhile, Sutton Schrader of Clermont was patiently awaiting her pigs’ turn in the spotlight.
“I have been raising two blue butts,” Schrader said, gazing at a pair of the four swine she brought to West Union Wednesday. “I have (already) brought one of my blue butts to the Postville Fair.”
For Schrader, 2023 marks the second year she is showing pigs.
“Izzy, she’s my best pig out of all my pigs, and that one’s Pepper,” she indicated, before also mentioning her other two animals in the swine barn, two Berkshires named Ghost and Spider. “Pepper, Izzy, Ghost and Spider,” she recited, before noting that, taken together, her four animals are known by the acronym P.I.G.S.
As for Wednesday’s contests, Schrader indicated she was “pretty excited. I am going into the ring soon for junior showmanship.
“My pigs have been pretty good,” she continued, in summary, “(though) I wish they would put their heads up more.”