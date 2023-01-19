Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230120_ol_news_hawkeye

Cannon

 Courtesy the Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office

A Hawkeye woman is facing attempted murder charges after attacking her 70-year-old husband with a sword on Wednesday night.

At 8:29 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call reporting a domestic assault occurring at a residence on P Ave. in rural Hawkeye. Upon their arrival, deputies identified a man suffering from “severe lacerations to the head,” according to a press release.

Trending Food Videos