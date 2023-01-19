A Hawkeye woman is facing attempted murder charges after attacking her 70-year-old husband with a sword on Wednesday night.
At 8:29 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call reporting a domestic assault occurring at a residence on P Ave. in rural Hawkeye. Upon their arrival, deputies identified a man suffering from “severe lacerations to the head,” according to a press release.
A subsequent investigation revealed that, following a verbal argument, Kim R. Cannon, 58, assaulted her husband using a sword, “striking him several times to the head,” the release stated.
Cannon was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail where she received the attempted murder charge. She is currently being held awaiting an initial court appearance.
Following the incident, the victim, whose name was not given, was transported to Gunderson in LaCrosse for treatment of significant injuries the Sheriff’s Office characterized as “life threatening.”