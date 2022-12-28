Sydney (Corbin) Alber, a Clermont native and longtime fashion fan, will pair the selection and customer service of Sydney’s Bridal — which she has owned and been operating for a year and a half in the West Union Event Center — with a new location at 7 S. Frederick Ave., downtown Oelwein, tentatively opening the first week of January.
“Here it’s a busier city. I have that storefront that gets people talking about it. Word of mouth is the best advertisement,” she said.
The shop window will frame the dresses, which really are works of art, Alber said.
A photo of a dress by Pronovias Group designer Nicole showed multicolored flowers covering the bodice like a garden, atop layers of sheer skirts in pale pink.
“I love art. I love creativity. And these dresses deliver,” Alber said.
Certain styles come in up to 15 colors, including black.
Brides-to-be should not be intimidated by the two size-six dresses on display in the Oelwein shop window now. They simply fit the dress forms available. She can order most dresses from size 0-32 depending on the designer.
Growing up in Clermont, Valley High grad Sydney Corbin and her sisters — she has three, all still in the area — would watch reality tv shows that focused on fashion, like “Project Runway” and “Say Yes to the Dress.”
“Me and my sisters used to wish we could sell dresses. We were always interested in the excitement of it all,” she said.
Now she has three kids of her own. Aspyn Cox, age 9 months, added some vocalizations to the interview. The older two attend the North Fayette Valley School District.
“Dawson Alber is 6 and very opinionated about the dresses and gives great feedback to brides,” Alber said. “Braxton Alber, 10, loves the black dresses and everything to do with fall and Halloween. He’s excited to decorate the front window.”
“My idea when I started doing this was to bring dresses that are unique and that you couldn’t find in the area to Northeast Iowa. I’m kind of a hub. My location makes it possible that girls don’t have to drive for six hours for these dresses. One of my brands — Nicole (by Pronovias Group) — the closest you can go to get that is Pennsylvania,” Alber said.
Attending fashion shows such as Bridal Week in Chicago, Alber gets to preview up close the look and feel of the material of next year’s designs. It’s a chance to meet company representatives and catch up on any trends glossed over in the “lookbooks.”
Pronovias Group, for instance, recently introduced such bridal accessories as sleeves, coats and extra trains for dresses.
“Those are something that not every company has an option you can order,” she said.
She also decided to add the La Femme line this year, which includes collections for mother-of-the-bride and prom dresses as prom season approaches.
She doesn’t offer bridesmaids’ dresses, however.
“It’s too much inventory for me to have, to try to compete with those online sales,” she said.
As a constraint of the brands, “They lock me in so no one else can sell in a 50 mile radius,” she said.
Agreements she made with the labels dictate that she can display but not sell the dresses on her website, she said, quoting an unnamed supplier as saying online sales would cheapen their brand. As a retailer, this means she cannot be undersold, she said.
This doesn’t limit a bride from consigning her dress after the wedding, she noted.
The brand, Pronovias Group, is based in Barcelona, Spain. Lines include Nicole, Vera Wang and others. This group’s gowns can range in price up to $3,500, Alber said. Pricier models are not stocked and have to be ordered. Georgia, U.S.-based Carrafina has designs starting at $500 in several colors.
Her bridal clients have welcomed her move to Oelwein, as a vast majority drive from south of West Union, as far as the middle of the state. One from Virginia stopped while visiting family here during the 2021 holiday season.
“All my brides who have bought dresses from me this fall are excited because I’m going to be 10-15 minutes away instead of an hour,” she said, explaining a few current clients are from Oelwein and Readlyn.
In addition to having run Sydney’s Bridal for over a year, Alber has worked as a pharmacy technician for years, including managing a telepharmacy briefly prior to the pandemic, and helping at the event center with bookings, ordering inventory for the bar and customer service.
She strives to offer a great customer experience on a one-to-one basis, and, as such, is open by appointment only. Inquiries can be made by calling 563-380-5655, emailing sydneys_bridal@outlook.com, or filling out the contact form at sydneysbrides.com.