Given the enormity of Oelwein’s sesquicentennial celebration, not just anyone was suited to serve as the grand marshal of its hallmark Saturday parade. In fact, finding someone of such significance to embody the city’s past, present and future called for a unique individual, a familiar person synonymous with the city who views it as home and loves its people.
With these essential criteria in mind, there was only one who seemed best able to fill the role, though her journey to doing so was more of a challenge than anticipated.
“It was a very good feeling, and I felt very honored,” said Sylvia Oelwein, a relative of the city’s namesake family, about being asked to serve as marshal. “That was in October last year, and I had a severe accident in July—a horse ran me over, so I have a steel plate in my upper leg, that’s why I am using the walking stick sometimes.”
Regardless of the injury, Oelwein expected to fulfill the part, though a lengthier recovery than estimated put her participation in this week’s festivities in serious jeopardy, she explained.
“And I thought, I’ll accept this invitation because by the end of the year, I will be fine. I wasn’t fine,” she noted. “It takes a long time, I’m still not fine. I thought, I can’t do that trip, that long trip.
“But then I decided, no, I have to come,” she continued. “I have to come for the sake of my ancestors, I have to come for the sake of my children, because if I don’t come, then the connection is gone. I need to come in order for the tradition to go on.”
Oelwein currently lives in Sommerhausen, Germany, which she described as “a nice little place near Würzburg. Würzburg has about 130,000 inhabitants. I am still working there as a tour guide. Sommerhausen is a nice place with old (medieval) city walls; it still has the towers.”
It was also thanks to Oelwein and her hometown that OCAD’s 150th Souvenir Store was able to acquire the special Oelwein wine that it has been selling, to help recognize and celebrate the city’s landmark event.
“It was very difficult to find a wine dealer who was prepared to send wine to the states. ‘Oh, no, it’s much too complicated, it will never arrive,’… all these excuses,” she observed. “Finally, in my own little place, Sommerhausen, I found a company, a family who was also related to U.S. immigrants, so they had some contacts to the states, and said, ‘Okay, we’ll do that. The transportation is quite expensive, more expensive than the wine, itself, but we can do this.’ We did little boxes, like 12 bottles in the box; and now there’s 144 bottles of Oelwein in your town.”
As for her role in the parade, Oelwein, who is making her fifth visit here, anticipates having the chance to offer some comments to the crowd afterward, during which she intends to emphasize the importance for everyone to preserve their own family’s past.
“I think after the parade, I will have two or three minutes talking to the people of Oelwein, and I think I will just encourage them to write their family history down,” she indicated. “I came here the first time with my father and he said, ‘You have to follow our family history, it’s your family.’ So, I made a little booklet, as well, and I will encourage the people to write their own family traditional things because its important. And, maybe (I’ll) also talk about this wine,” she added with a laugh. “And just a big thank you for inviting me.”
Following those comments, Oelwein will be at Depot Park to meet attendees, while, a bit later, “I’ll do a little presentation of my mom’s book,” she said, referring to her 1 p.m. gathering in the OCAD conference room. “Definitely on Sunday morning, (I am going to) church, at 10 o’clock. I might miss the breakfast at the (Legion), so I think I might just have some coffee. I’m very much looking forward to the church service. And Monday, I fly back.”
As for Oelwein, the city, she noted the immense positivity she felt soon after arriving.
“I have the feeling that there is a lot of peace here, and people are happy,” she said, noting that the Oelwein she sees today is “a beautiful place and has a lot of good energy.
“When I look at a map…(Oelwein) is somehow outstanding,” she continued. “It’s like a shining star. When I open the map and look, okay, this is Dubuque, this is Des Moines, this is Cedar Rapids, and, suddenly, the small name ‘Oelwein.’ It wasn’t that small anymore. It was like a shining star. There is such a lot of good things in it and energy. I am very proud of this city, that it is still alive, after 150 years, just imagine.”
That impression also bodes well for Oelwein’s future, she said, even as the nation and world emerge from a global pandemic that, for a time, threw many things into peril.
“In spite of these terrible last three years, when people lost a lot of confidence and a lot of health—it made me so sad. But, still, I had the feeling today—it’s all there again, so they haven’t lost anything. These people here, the Oelwein people, are very special. I’m very proud of everybody. If you make the best of this beautiful town, and you keep the tradition up of my ancestors, that’s very nice.”
“It’s my place,” she concluded, about Oelwein. “It’s like coming home. I feel at home here, like in Germany. It’s very strange.”