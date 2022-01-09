Tracy Tafolla welcomed Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors Friday morning, as they visited the new location of T9Team Sporting Goods, LLC at 3 East Charles St.
Tracy and his wife Jami, both Oelwein natives, are owners/operators of the business that was located in a portion of the Dollar General building at the corner of South Frederick and Second Street SE before the building was vacated at the end of the year. Dollar General moved into its new building a block south of its old location and the old building is in the process of becoming an Oelwein event center, so T9 also needed to relocate, Tracy explained. While he and Jami are the main employees, he says it’s a family business where their boys also help out.
“We wanted to stay local because we have had good response to our business,” Tracy said. “It was just a matter of finding the right spot. We think this is going to be a great location for us.”
The T9 Team Sporting Goods carries firearms and the store features a wide variety of products associated with hunting and firearm safety, including gun safes and non-lethal defense measures.
Tracy said they buy, sell and trade, and also buy new firearms from wholesale distributors. Customers who come in to purchase firearms are either prescreened with a permit to carry, or he will conduct the background check directly through the FBI. He explained they also handle transferring of gun ownership for persons wanting to sell their firearms. He said that guarantees a clean sale from one registered owner to another, and gives peace of mind to the seller that his or her firearm won’t fall into the wrong hands.
One of the Ambassadors asked if the guns are left out on display all the time. Tracy said, while he doesn’t have to, he does lock up all firearms when the store is closed. He said that is the way he prefers it.
Tracy grew up hunting with his dad and buddies. His 25-plus years in the U.S. Marine Corps further educated him in firearms and weaponry. When he retired and brought his family home to Oelwein, he and Jami saw the possibility and need existed for a sporting goods store. They’ve been in the business about four years.
Non-lethal defense weapons also available at T9 include pepper spray, tasers and pepper ball guns. Tracy explained the latter can be used for safety when an individual is out walking alone or with their dog and may encounter an aggressive animal. He makes sure every customer receives instructions on firearm safety and has working knowledge of their firearm before they leave the store.
There are a number of rifles, shotguns and handguns in stock, with the 9mm the most popular among handguns. He said firearms and ammunition availability continues to be an issue.
“We try to keep the most desirable items in stock, but waterfowl, pheasant and goose loads are all scarce and very challenging to get. I’m always checking the internet for distributors,” Tracy said.
His wife Jami added a display of beautiful leather handbags, shoulder bags and purses to the inventory to appeal to the female shoppers. There is also a small selection of outerwear and other hunting apparel and accessories.
T9Team Sporting Goods is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The store is closed Sundays and Mondays. He and Jami welcome visitors and are ready to answer any questions about any of their inventory.