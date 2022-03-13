Do you feel like your balance is not as good as before? Are you concerned about falling? One way to help prevent falls is to keep moving. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention offers a gentle exercise option that can help reduce the risk of falling by improving strength, balance, coordination, and flexibility.
Tai Chi focuses on the mental and spiritual aspects of Chinese martial arts integrated into movement. This low-impact, relaxing form of exercise is ideal for older individuals.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention classes in Oelwein April 5 through June 2, at the Oelwein Senior Center (25 W. Charles Street) each Tuesday and Thursday.
This class is offered on a $4.00 suggested contribution per class for those age 60 and over. Space is limited. Please register by calling Missy Anders at 319-231-1623 or email manders@nei3a.org by March 29.