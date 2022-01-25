Take a virtual tour of at Learning at the Library in Maynard

MAYNARD – Mallory Hanson with Fayette County Economic Development & Tourism will host a virtual tour of Fayette County as part of the Maynard Learning at the Library series in February.
Her Valentine’s Day presentation begins at 7 p.m. at the Maynard Community Library – 245 Main St. West. The program features a virtual itinerary traveling to various attractions and sites throughout the county and will include the opportunity for participants to “experience” the Turkey River Water Trail with virtual reality goggles.
“My hope is to show area residents all there is to see and do right here in their own backyard,” said Hanson.
All are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.
Hanson’s presentation on Monday, Feb. 14, is a continuation of 2021-2022 Learning at the Library in Maynard. Additional speakers who will round out this series include “Our Amish Neighbors: Life on The Boulevard” on March 14, with Laury Shonka and Cassandra Weber, “Gift of Life: Organ Donation” on April 11, with Pat Grennan, and “Artificial Intelligence: Humans versus Machines” on May 9, with Gene Holtz. Additional information about this series and other events at the Maynard Community Library can be found at https://www.maynard.lib.ia.us/.