In the West Central Class of 2023, 24 graduates traversed the stage at commencement on Friday, May 12.
Half of them had earned Associate of Arts degrees from Northeast Iowa Community College, per the program.
West Central High School 2023 graduates listed in the program were Amyah Bender, Seth Brehme, Willem Child, Brandon Cushion, Isabelle DeVore, Isaac George, Creighton Houge, Brooks Ingels, Anthony Kephart, Thyron Mathews III, Cailey Miller, Carysa Molyneux, Shawn Murphy, GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard, Evan Recker, Kevin Richards, Jadyn Rouse, Charlie Sieck, Abagail Squires, Maria Streif, Alan Streittmatter, Bryce Tellin, Kimberly Thomas and John Tyler.
The 12 who were AA degree recipients from NICC were: Bender, Child, Cushion, DeVore, George, Kephart, Recker, Sieck, Squires, Streif, Streittmatter and Tellin.
Six of those attended the NICC commencement the night prior at Calmar, Class President Amyah Bender said in her class history speech.
Co-valedictorian Maria Streif addressed the meaning of success. Charlie Sieck was co-valedictorian but did not speak.
Class of 1973 President Daryl Ruff spoke about investing in their future through areas of community-, family- and self-improvement.
Principal Matthew Molumby discussed the meaning of resilience.
Superintendent Gary Benda, meanwhile, shared lessons from his military training.
Board President Nichole Recker, who typically discusses advanced literature, discussed the favorite book of her son Evan, a 2023 grad, as a youngster, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”
In early elementary, the class closely escaped what would likely have been major trauma, Bender explained.
“Second grade … was the year we were almost involved in the armed bank robbery. The day that we were supposed to tour the Maynard Savings Bank, the bank was robbed at gunpoint,” Bender said without further ado.
Two officers were shot and injured in the Oct. 30, 2012, attack.
Other graduating class “accomplishments” included getting fidget spinners banned within two days of the start of sixth grade, prying stories out of Mr. Huckins in seventh grade and getting him to feed mice to a pet snake.
In addition, Bender recounted their experience of the pandemic.
“Eventually, it was March 2020. Since we couldn’t go to school, we tried optional Zoom classes. I remember almost the entire class showing up to (an early) Zoom class, but by the end of May, it was a meeting with only (two teachers and) me,” Bender said.
Meanwhile students “spent hours on group Face Time calls” which Bender termed “eventful.”
“(In) 2021 … there was the option to go online this year. (Minus a few classmates,) we went back to school as normal except for the masks, book bags, personal computers and the social distancing,” Bender said. “However, if you were even slightly sick, you had to stay home and (do) a 10 day quarantine, attending online classes, which was not very fun.” Junior year, “School dances came back, and so did classmates who took their classes remotely.”
Bender listed high school sports accomplishments. The volleyball team won the Upper Iowa Conference title. As an individual, Charlie Sieck attended state cross country twice, placing fourth senior year. “This time he had a small spirit squad there to cheer him on,” Bender said.
The football team starting the season strong and “only los(t) their first game when the cheerleaders were unable to cheer. Coincidence? I think not,” Bender said.
“For the most part, we had a great senior prom and a great post prom, especially seeing Brandon half hypnotized trying to push out a baby,” Bender said.
A senior class trip to the Twin Cities was another highlight. “We got to go to a Minnesota Twins game where they thankfully won, as well as the Mall of America and Top Golf,” Bender said, while also dining at a pricey restaurant.
STREIF: STRIVE FOR SUCCESS
Co-valedictorian Maria Streif delivered an expository address on the meaning of success.
“There’s a small plaque in my kitchen that reads, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, you’re about average.’ Well, I’ve read it about a million times in my life, seeing as it’s right next to the fridge,” Streif said.
“By dictionary definition, success is a favorable outcome, which society has often come to associate with monetary wealth, position, and power,” Streif said.
She reflected on how her definition of success changed as she grew, and she challenged the audience to reflect on the true meaning of success to them.
“Some days my definition of success was scoring higher than Evan on whatever test happened to fall on that day. Other days, success was our class making it to the train on time in Minneapolis so as not to miss it for the third time in one day. On other days, success was simply finding the strength to roll out of bed in the morning,” Streif said.
She threw in humorous definitions of success — finding the elusive Principal Matthew Molumby in his office, dodging teachers wanting to discuss sporting events during passing periods.
“For many in our class (success) included graduating from NICC last night with an AA degree, earning some sort of college credits, saving yourselves thousands of dollars in college tuition,” Streif said. “For others, success was simply arriving to graduation practice this morning on time. I’m looking at Evan Recker.”
Receiving their high school diplomas, Streif said, would be next in a list of successes including college, the armed forces or taking time to get their bearings.
“Reflect,” Streif encouraged fellow grads, “on what you truly want in your lifetimes, what your goals, dreams and values are. Where will you be in 20 or 30 years from now?
Streif stressed the importance of “how we set ourselves up for success.”
“It is an umbrella term for a culmination of defining moments and experience in your life based on your own personal definitions of the word,” she said. “The path and pace will be different for each of us.”
“It has been an honor and a privilege to have worked alongside you, I cannot be prouder of how far we have all come, and I know there are bright futures in store for each of these talented young individuals seated in front of me today,” she said, voice wavering.
Quoting Albert Schweitzer, Streif said:
“‘Success is not the key to happiness, happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.’ I hope you will find success in your future endeavors, no matter what the meaning of the term may be to you,” she closed.
RUFF: INVEST IN IMPROVEMENT
Class President Daryl Ruff from the 50-year-reunion Class of 1973 shared areas to invest in for the future other than their pension. Invest in this small school by appreciating their teachers. Invest in staying connected to classmates. Invest time and effort into their own families down the road. “Get involved, volunteer, coach, (join) booster club. Be an advocate for your children and the school,” Ruff said.
Invest in community causes according to interest and talents. At work, invest in learning the techniques to become as productive as they can be, and “be appreciative of those you work with in helping you attain your goals.” Last and “most important,” Ruff said, “Whether that be education, training or apprenticeship, invest in yourselves to attain your goals.”
The technology his generation was on the early end of has brought productivity but also division, Ruff said.
“My challenge to you graduates and the younger generation as a whole is to work to bring our country back together, to listen to all viewpoints without condemning or criticizing,” he said.
Ruff closed with a Youngbloods lyric, “Try to love one another right now.”