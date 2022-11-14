The Oelwein Fire Department and the Oelwein Police Department will be facing off this Saturday, Nov. 19, for a friendly competition to benefit those in need. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., members will be competing to see which department can receive the most donations of food items to support the local Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard.
The police department will once again partner with Fareway for the annual “Arrest Hunger” event in the Fareway parking lot. Officers will be on hand to receive food item donations and meet with the public. Community members can also take time to view the inside of a police car. Fareway employees will be serving up grilled food items for sale, with the proceeds going towards this project.