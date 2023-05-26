The Fayette Co. Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter is holding a fishing event from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the Big Springs Trout facility, 16212 Big Spring Rd., north of Elkader. After a brief program, kids are invited to try their luck at catching fish. This is a free event. For more, call Ron at 319-283-1301.
