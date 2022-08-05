Instructors at the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy not only teach the mechanics of dance but also strive to pass on an understanding of how the artistic movement, music and dance steps work together to foster appreciation for the performing arts.
Some summer camps and classes were wrapping up on Thursday at NIDA. A competition acro technique class for all levels, one through five, showcased one-handed walkovers, beam footwork and more. The competition team has grown to 48 people, said studio owner and instructor Anna Kerns. The class featured six weeks of intense study which included eight hours of study a week and four classes. Meanwhile, participants in a popular Barbie-themed class for elementary-aged girls featuring jazz moves, and a cheer acro camp, “Don’t Stop the Beat,” were showcasing what they learned as families spectated. The fall 2022 and spring 2023 registration period is now open for new and returning students. NIDA offers classes for ages 3 to 21 in Acro, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Tap, Modern, Pointe and Progressing Ballet Technique. Added to the offerings in 2021, Progressing Ballet Technique is designed to enhance students’ technique by training the muscle memory which is required in each exercise in all forms of dance. Acro was also added to the class offerings and is a modern dance style that combines classic dance technique with acrobatic elements. Kerns is an accomplished dancer with over 20 years of performance, competition, and leadership experience. She holds bachelor’s degrees in both dance and health promotion from University of Iowa. Throughout the year, Kerns and her staff strive to find ways to make each dance class fun while teaching the students the basic skills needed for each level of dance, she said in a news release. Each nine-month session culminates with a May recital where the students get to showcase all the skills and techniques learned over the course of the session. Recital themes are thoughtfully selected at the beginning of each session with emphasis on enhancing each student’s performing arts knowledge and education. Fall classes begin the week of Sept. 12, 2022. Call 319-238-8169, email info@nidacademy.com, stop by the NIDA studio located at 2645 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, or go to www.nidacademy.com to create an account and view the offerings.