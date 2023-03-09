Oelwein has six, West Central has three and Starmont, 13 qualifying students presenting at State Individual Speech Saturday, March 11 at Starmont High School. Qualifiers and performance details are listed.
Students advanced by earning division one ratings at the Northeast District Individual Speech Contest, Feb. 25 in Decorah.
Oelwein qualifiers performing are Keatyn Andersen, Ali Cook, Lori Glew, Selah Hadley, Sydney Rahe and Sara Throckmorton.
West Central qualifiers presenting are Julia Behrmann, Anna Hancock and Evan Recker.
Contest host Starmont has several qualifiers performing, including Keelie Curtis, Audrey Francois, Maria Gruman, Amerikah Heginger, Kaitlyn Heidt, Olivia Henry, Katie Long, Ian Otdoerfer, Madelyn Otdoerfer, Nathan Ottesen, Addison Popham, Leadah Price and Olivia White.
Northeast State will be held Saturday, March 11 at Starmont High School. Spectators should arrive early as events may occur ahead of schedule.
OELWEIN
Oelwein speech head coach Liz Stange said she’s “incredibly proud … of this group and OHS as a whole for stepping up and continuing to build a great Speech Program.
“All administrators, staff, parents, and community members have been supportive beyond measure and we are excited to keep raising the bar!” Stange said.
Ali Cook, about 8:09 a.m., will deliver “How was Your Day, Darling Face?” in Acting, Center 7.
Sydney Rahe, about 8:27 a.m., will perform “Amelia Shepherd, Near Relapse” in Acting, Center 16.
Lori Glew, about 8:45 a.m., will present “Absent” in Original Oratory, Center 5.
Sara Throckmorton, about 9:04 a.m., will deliver “Journaling 101” in Expository Address, Center 1.
Selah Hadley, about 9:24 a.m., will read “To Be” in Interpretive Poetry, Center 11.
Keatyn Andersen, about 9:43 a.m., will present “Your 10th Annual AACF Speaker,” in After Dinner Speaking, Center 3.
WEST CENTRAL
Evan Recker, about 8:16 a.m., will perform off the cuff in Spontaneous Speaking, Center 14.
Anna Hancock, about 9:44 a.m., will present “Charming,” in Solo Musical Theater, Center 8.
Julia Behrmann, about 10:54 a.m., will recite “Perfectionist,” in Poetry, Center 9.
STARMONT
Katie Long, about 8:08 a.m., will deliver “Relief” in Poetry, Center 11; about 9:38 a.m., will perform in Spontaneous Speaking, Center 14.
Kaitlyn Heidt, about 8:32 a.m., will recite “Story of a Cancer Caretaker” in Poetry, Center 9; about 3:54 p.m., she will deliver “Mental Illnesses are Not Diseases” in Original Oratory, Center 5.
Ian Otdoerfer, about 9:52 a.m., will perform the piece “Dyson Spheres” in Expository, Center 1.
Nathan Ottesen, about 10:47 a.m., will present in Radio Broadcasting, Center 6.
Leadah Price, about 11:30 a.m., will critique “The Book Thief” in Reviewing, Center 4.
Addison Popham, about 1:02 p.m., will perform in Radio Broadcasting, Center 6.
Maria Gruman, about 1:18 p.m., will present “Don’t Give Up” in Original Oratory, Center 5; about 2:54 p.m., she will deliver “The Clarinet” in Expository Address, Center 1.
Madelyn Otdoerfer, about 1:33 p.m., will recite “A Man’s Best Friend” in Literature Program, Center 15.
Amerikah Heginger, about 2:03 p.m., will deliver “Mental Health in Schools: We’re Doing it Wrong” in Public Address, Center 2.
Olivia Henry, about 2:59 p.m., will present “Brainwave Connection” in After Dinner Speaking, Center 3.
Olivia White, about 3:15 p.m., will sing “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” in Solo Musical Theater, Center 8; about 5:07 p.m., she will perform “Acceptance” in Acting, Center 16.
Keelie Curtis, about 4:32 p.m., will recite “Kindness Diaries” in Prose, Center 11.
Audrey Francois, about 4:48 p.m., will recite “To My Younger Self” in Prose, Center 10.
Complete programs will be available to purchase for $2 at the main entrance, per the Starmont Individual State Speech website. The suggested donation is $3 to view all the performances.
Weather related information will be released on KWWL television and the IHSSA website with a decision no later than 6 a.m. on contest day.
Spectators and bus drivers are to enter through the school entrance off Hwy. 3. The parking lot off Hwy. 187 will be for volunteers and judges.
General info is at https://sites.google.com/starmont.k12.ia.us/individualstatespeech. If questions, email Amanda Knox, aknox@starmont.k12.ia.us.
Wapsie Valley has no speech program this year, per Activities Director Brett Bergman.