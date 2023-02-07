Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Maynard Community Library will host “Talking Trash: Recycling in Fayette County” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Fayette County Conservation Executive Director Rod Marlatt will lead a discussion about recycling in the county as part of the Maynard Learning at the Library series for February.

Marlatt’s presentation will feature the award-winning “Mike the Milk Jug and Friends,” an animated educational recycling series, created by Fayette County Conservation, produced by Northeast Iowa RC&D, and funded by the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission.

