The Maynard Community Library will host “Talking Trash: Recycling in Fayette County” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Fayette County Conservation Executive Director Rod Marlatt will lead a discussion about recycling in the county as part of the Maynard Learning at the Library series for February.
Marlatt’s presentation will feature the award-winning “Mike the Milk Jug and Friends,” an animated educational recycling series, created by Fayette County Conservation, produced by Northeast Iowa RC&D, and funded by the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission.
Those attending the program will be introduced to the recycling process from start to finish with Mike the Milk Jug, Chester the Cardboard Kid, Tammy the Tin Can, Nellie the Newspaper, and Rodney the Roll Off Box.
The Maynard Learning at the Library programs are open to the public and no registration is required.
Other upcoming programs in the series include “Less is More: Decluttering for Good,” March 20, with Linnae Scheffel, and “Alzheimer’s, Dementia & Public Health,” April 17 with Greg Woods.
More information on the series and other events at the Maynard Library can be found on the website: https://www.maynard.lib.ia.us/. Library Director Lezlie Barry can answer any questions about the Learning at the Library series, 563-637-2330 or maynardlibrary@mchsi.com.