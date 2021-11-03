School elections were held Nov. 2. Unofficial results follow; they become official after the board of supervisors canvasses them.
OELWEIN SCHOOL BOARD
Four candidates who ran unopposed were elected to the Oelwein School Board. Candidate Erica Bushaw led in votes with 400, followed by incumbent Bob Kalb (380), candidate Joni (Woodson) TeBockhorst (368) and incumbent Julie Williams (362). Directors are elected at-large to four-year terms.
WEST CENTRAL
Voters chose candidate Caleb Baker by a margin of 65 over incumbent Marcia Streif (119-54) for the at-large seat on the West Central School Board.
Baker graduated from West Central in 2002. He served the Iowa Army National Guard. He now owns and operates Baker Construction and Baker Family Farm and is assistant/deputy chief of the Maynard Fire Department, having joined in 2010. He and wife Cara, West Central Class of 2003 and a Registered Nurse, have two children attending West Central.
Stephanie Penney garnered 153 votes while running unopposed in District 3 (Randalia and north rural area), having joined in September to fill a vacancy.
Penney works as an obstetrics-lead Registered Nurse and runs a committee regarding the OB Department at a hospital. She attended West Central and has three students currently in the district.
Nichole Recker garnered 158 votes while running unopposed in District 2 (Maynard and southeast rural area).
Recker graduated from Iowa State University in early childhood education and moved to the area 21 years ago to marry her husband, Mark, who is a crop farmer. Prior to that, she taught in Texas, Colorado and South Korea. She has substitute-taught off and on in the area while caring for her two children.
STARMONT
Three candidates sought two available seats on the Starmont School Board Tuesday, a four-year term.
Voters chose Jacob Moellers of Aurora with 288 votes and Victoria K. Althoff of Strawberry Point with 184 votes.
With 160 votes, LaTosha Raber of Strawberry Point was third thus lost the bid.
Moellers currently holds roles as Knights of Columbus Treasurer and St. Mary’s Parish Council Secretary while working professionally for John Deere as software delivery supervisor. He indicated the decision analysis tools he applies at work could transfer to the school board.
Althoff has worked as a retail manager 43 years and found time to volunteer in the Starmont School System through the pandemic, supported the Parent Teacher Organization, and seen both her children graduate from Starmont. Her daughter now teaches at Starmont Elementary.
WAPSIE VALLEY
The Wapsie Valley School District’s School Board election is uncontested — with three candidates for three seats, and voters approved two ballot measures.
Wapsie Valley Public Measure BY will extend the existing voted physical plant and equipment levy from 2023 until 2033. The measure won with 375 votes for extending the VPPEL and 267 opposed, with all counties reporting.
The district may also levy against VPPEL revenues for certain needs under Iowa Code.
Public Measure BZ, rearranging the director election so they are elected by all voters across the entire district but still represent their district, won 377-261.
As for the three unopposed Wapsie Valley Board directors:
Angela Auel won her bid with 177 votes in District 3 (including north half of Fairbank, Oran and Y Avenue north to the Westgate/Maynard blacktop). There were 231 votes for the seat with 54 write-ins.
Auel has lived in the community for 11 years and began attending School Board meetings in 2018 to understand what was happening in the district. She has served on Pheasants Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, Watershed Authority, and Nature Alliance committees.
Jeannie Wolfe won her bid in in District 5 (south half of Fairbank and just southeast to Dillon Avenue) with 159 votes (5 write-ins for 164 votes for the seat).
She was appointed to the School Board to replace District 5 Director Mike Harter after he became interim superintendent. She was then voted in at a Dec. 18, 2019, Special Election. A longtime legal assistant, she listed policy review among her priorities.
Brent Sauerbrei garnered 68 votes in District 2 (rural Readlyn) out of 74 (6 write-ins). He has served on the board for the past eight years, currently as president.
Sauerbrei holds a master of business administration, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from University of Northern Iowa and works as a senior annuity product manager at CUNA Mutual. From his job, he indicated he brings the board “lots of finance, actuarial, marketing, service and legal experience.”
S-F
In the Sumner-Fredericksburg School Board at-large contest, Ashley Meyer defeated Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch 474-305 with all three counties reporting.
In the Fredericksburg Director District, Lonnie Schult, who ran unopposed, garnered 708 votes (12 write-ins).
Sumner-Fred voters also supported “public measure BX” by a wide margin of 586-137. The measure is a revenue purpose statement to allocate funds from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) “statewide penny” local option sales tax funds.