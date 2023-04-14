Oelwein Area United Way has set its goal for the 2023 campaign at $60,000.
This year’s campaign slogan, “Generosity is the Best Investment,” speaks to the need of helping those who help others, which is the purpose of United Way.
The United Way Board conducted its budget hearing this week with plans to fund eight local non-profits that help make a difference for people in the community.
The agencies that will be assisted through Oelwein Area United Way are Buchanan County (Otter Creek) Animal Shelter, Girl Scouts, Helping Services for Youth & Families, Little Husky Childcare Center, NEIA Community Action, Parent Share & Support, Plentiful Pantry and Puppet Pals & Two-by-Two Kindhearted Kids.
With the mission to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another, the United Way volunteers look for ways to improve the community and its surrounding area through supporting various health and social services.
The fundraising campaign held annually accomplishes the goal. The annual kickoff for the drive is held the first Thursday in September, with pledge packets distributed to local businesses for their employees.
Local Party in the Park events held during the summer help United Way through sales made in the beverage garden.
In addition, elementary classes can choose to take part in the Penny Campaign with participating classes earning recognition at the kickoff event. The annual Restaurant Days, meanwhile, are held each week through the fall months with participating eateries donating a portion of sales for their designated day to the campaign.
Individuals can donate to United Way through payroll deduction, a one-time contribution, or by making a gift online at www.oelweinareaunitedway.org. Checks can be mailed to 32 S. Frederick Ave., PO Box 547, Oelwein, IA 50662. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.