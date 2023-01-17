Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Neville Gray.jpg

Human trafficking is modern-day slavery. This ugly and despicable crime is unfortunately happening every day across the country, including the state of Iowa. The trucking industry is one of many transportation partners actively involved in the fight against human trafficking.

With January designated as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, raising awareness and sharing information on how everyone can get involved to help combat these horrible practices is priority number one. The trucking industry has made this a top priority and thousands of professional drivers are already trained to be frontline defenders in the fight against human trafficking.

Tags

Trending Food Videos