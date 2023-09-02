INDEPENDENCE — Persons interested in empowering older individuals to be more active and who enjoy exercising, take note. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Instructor Training Workshop Nov. 2 and 3 in Independence.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention is a low-impact, relaxing form of exercise that is ideal for older individuals. Tai Chi focuses on the mental and spiritual aspects of Chinese martial arts integrated into movement.
The Tai Chi Instructor Training Workshop will be held at the Independence Senior Center, 400 Fifth Ave. NE, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 3, led by Master Trainer Jim Starshak. First time training and recertification is being offered at this workshop. Cost is $250 for the initial training or $150 for recertification. Register by Sept. 15 and save $25 with an early bird special. Registration deadline is Oct. 23. Advanced preparation is recommended. Register online at https://forms.gle/nmmqvDRi49mXqpNs5 (case sensitive) or call 319-231-6798.