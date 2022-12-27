Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

As volunteer assistant coach for the Haitian national swim team, Oelwein native Stacey Blitsch took two swimmers to the FINA short course championships at Melbourne, Australia Dec. 13-18.

The 16th FINA World Swimming Championships are termed a short course contest because they are held in a 25 meter pool.

