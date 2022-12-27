As volunteer assistant coach for the Haitian national swim team, Oelwein native Stacey Blitsch took two swimmers to the FINA short course championships at Melbourne, Australia Dec. 13-18.
The 16th FINA World Swimming Championships are termed a short course contest because they are held in a 25 meter pool.
In the 50 meter breast stroke days later, they both got personal bests and national records.
Emilie Grand’Pierre, 21, got a new national record of 33.71 seconds in the 50 m breaststroke.
Alexandre Grand’Pierre, 19, also set a new national record of 27.99 seconds in the 50 m breaststroke.
FINA is the governing body for swimming that reports to the International Olympic Committee.
Because of the shorter pool, however, this race doesn’t count toward the Olympic qualifying times.
Preceding the event, the presidents of all the nations in FINA, the federation which has run international swimming competitions for more than a century, convened a congress and changed its name to World Aquatics, Blitsch said.
The Dec. 12 rebranding takes place ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, per the Associated Press.
That means leaving behind the French-language name of Fédération Internationale de Natation — International Swimming Federation.
World Aquatics says the new brand is more inclusive of events such as diving, water polo and artistic swimming, all of which are overseen by the federation.
On that note, Blitsch said she is working on recruiting a diver and an open water swimmer to team Haiti, among several present and prospective swimmers.