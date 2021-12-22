The Oelwein Police Department was joined by Oelwein High School students and Principal Tim “The Grinch” Hadley this week in delivering holiday food baskets to members of the community.
Annually, officers donate funds to acquire ham, canned vegetables, juice, and other food items to help members of the community during the holiday season. This year, 15 food baskets were delivered.
The police department thanked the Oelwein Community Schools for the continued partnership, the “awesome” staff at Northeast Iowa Community Action who helped identify families in need, and the Fareway Grocery/Meat Departments.