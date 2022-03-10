WINTHROP — A 14-year-old Aurora boy is facing a weapons charge for allegedly bringing a firearm onto the East Buchanan High School campus.
According to a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a weapons violation at East Buchanan High School at about 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 2. After meeting with and speaking to school administrators, a firearm was seized from a vehicle parked on school grounds.
“It is important to note that during this investigation, no malicious intent was found,” says the news release.
Then on Saturday, March 5, deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy from Aurora, and sought a Class D felony charge against him, carrying weapons on school grounds, the release says.
“The juvenile was booked into the Buchanan County Jail and later released to his parents, and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter,” the release says.