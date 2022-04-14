Holten Taylor Robinson, 18, of Parkersburg, pleaded not guilty in an April 12 court filing to third-degree sexual abuse and waived his right to a speedy trial. He is being represented by attorney Joey T. Hoover, of Epworth.
A trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Aug. 17, at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union with a pretrial conference on Aug. 1.
He is charged with the Class C felony for allegedy forcing a sex act on a juvenile against her will at a Fairbank residence on March 2, according to court documents.
A warrant for Robinson’s arrest was issued Tuesday, March 23, and he turned himself in to the Fayette County Jail on Monday, March 28. He was released that day after being served a no-contact order to protect the alleged victim.