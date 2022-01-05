WEST UNION — Jeanine Tellin was re-elected as the Fayette County Board of Supervisors chairperson at its first meeting of the new year, Monday, Jan. 3.
Janell Bradley was re-elected as vice-chair.
This is an election year for Tellin and Supervisor Marty Stanbrough’s seats. Bradley was elected to her second four-year term last fall.
The supervisors went on to make the usual appointments and designations.
Dr. Anthony Leo of Oelwein was re-appointed to the Fayette County Board of Health. Dr. Leo had been dismissed from the Board of Health in August but recently the supervisors agreed to reinstate Dr. Leo following his attorney’s request to reconsider the decision.
Dentist Clint Ambroson and Pharmacist Hannah Lauer were both re-appointed to the Board of Health to serve another term.
Landon Kane and Al Albrecht were both re-appointed to the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission, but the supervisors noted that two more positions on the commission still need to be filled. They would welcome anyone who is interested to apply.
Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger was appointed to the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission to replace Sue Updegraff.
Jed Siebrecht was appointed to the Fayette County Conservation Board.
The supervisors remained on the boards that they currently are serving on.
Tellin serves on the Solid Waste Commission, Department of Corrections Services – Alternate, Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health Board, Economic Development and Tourism, BDF Empowerment Board, Northeast Iowa Juvenile Detention Board, Upper Explorerland Policy Board – Alternate, Fayette County Board of Health, County Social Services, and Heartland Risk Insurance Pool Trustee.
Bradley serves on the Solid Water Commission, Highway 150 Corridor Committee, Prairie View Advisory Board, Northeast Iowa Community Foundation, Heartland Insurance Trustee, RC&D Board of Directors, River Bluffs Scenic Byways, RLFIRP Loan Review Board (UERPC), Scenic Byways of Iowa Foundation, Upper Explorerland Transportation Policy Board, Scenic Byways of Iowa Foundation, and Turkey River Recreation Corridor Trustee – Alternate.
Marty Stanbrough serves on Fayette County Solid Waste Commission, Iowa Workforce Development (CEO Board), Turkey River Recreation Corridor, Emergency Management Board, Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, MHI Advisory Board, E911 Board, Northeast Iowa Community Action Board, Department of Correction Services, and Northeast Iowa Housing Trust Fund Board.