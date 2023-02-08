Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city’s light rail system to make his getaway, court records show.

Davion Irvin also said he loves animals and that if he’s released from jail, he would steal more, the documents said.

