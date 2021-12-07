The Olde Tyme Christmas celebration is over now and along with it the celebration of a new Grinch for our town. There were many Grinch sightings all over town in the past few weeks, as the candidates used whatever fun and creative ideas they came up with, to gain votes for their quest to become the next town Grinch. By now most people probably are aware that Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley is our 2021 Grinch.
Congratulations Tim and congratulations also to Lisa Bahe, Pastor Dave Byrd, Kay Langel, and Marti Rosensteil. One candidate does not accomplish this all on their own, it takes competition and it was a very high level of competition this year. Thank you to all of you for going over the top and raising $10,467 for the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard!! When we finished counting on Thursday, we could not believe that this many votes were cast and that much money raised. An amazing effort by our five candidates and everyone who voted in the contest! The Cupboard’s Board of Directors already voted at the November meeting that every dollar raised in this event would be designated solely for the purchase of food items to keep our shelves well stocked and we promise that we will use this tremendous gift well for the benefit of people needing a helping hand in these stressful times.
Our thanks also to Deb Howard and Carolyn Spence and their committee for another successful Olde Tyme Christmas celebration for our town and for their help collecting Grinch votes for us. Our thanks to Mary Beth Steggall, our 2020 Grinch, for agreeing to return to the stage and help Miss Oelwein, Abbi Patrick, crown the new Grinch and to also take part in the parade which we were not able to have last year. Our thanks to the Daily Register for the great news coverage the contest received. And again, our thanks to everyone who voted and made a choice to have fun while at the same time helping to alleviate hunger in our community.
Nancy Meyer, Community Kitchen Cupboard Manager
Mary Kalb and Carol Hamilton, Olde Tyme Christmas Grinch contest Coordinators