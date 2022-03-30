The Oelwein Police Department did an outstanding job on a recent welfare check. That day put Oelwein police hearing a woman pleading for help. They found a window unlocked and went in the best they could. They found my mother on the floor crying for help and a dead woman upstairs.
Officers had to view a death scene. They helped an elderly lady into the ambulance. The house was a total disaster and police officers worked through a lot of stuff to get to the victims.
The Oelwein police investigated with no information on next of kin. The officers found me and relayed all the information they had.
P.S. Thanks for all the help. Also thanks to officers whoever helped my sister. Also I want to thank Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home with all of their help.