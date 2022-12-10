I have nothing but praises to sing about the Oelwein community, the small town with the big heart!
I want to thank everyone who participated in the Grinch contest this year--those who staged the event, all the contestants, the businesses who welcomed my antics, those who took photos and videos for social media, those who supported the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard with donations, and my family and friends who were “grinched” during the month of November. I would have loved to have visited more businesses in town; time simply ran out. I had so much fun!