Though Elkader’s annual Sweet Corn Days celebration runs for several days and includes a variety of anticipated events—from the parade through downtown to the sweet corn feed Saturday afternoon to the Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club fun show early Sunday—what many consider the festival’s signature occasion happens Saturday morning, in the middle of North Main Street.
“I’m not exactly sure, but this is like the 16th or 17th year that we’ve done the donut hole contest,” explained Christopher Reimer, the third-generation owner of renowned Pedretti’s Bakery, his family’s long-time business.
“I’ve been baking for 20 years now; I grew up working here with my grandpa and my mom, and now me,” Reimer said, in tracing the bakery’s origin and his role in it. “My grandpa was from Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. He ran a bakery there with his brother, and then he bought the one here in 1968, so we’ve been here for a while.”
As for the eating contest, itself, its start was rooted in an impromptu moment of jest among associates.
“It started as a joke,” Reimer observed, about the event’s unlikely beginnings. “A couple friends of mine were here one day as I was making donut holes, and one said, ‘I bet I could eat that whole tray,’ and I said ‘I bet you can’t.’ From that was borne the idea, ‘let’s have a competition.’”
Once the idea was launched, the next step was selecting a time and venue to hold the proposed contest. After further thought, however, the event’s appropriate place on the summer’s calendar became readily apparent.
“Sweet Corn Days just happened to be the time to do it,” Reimer said. “Everyone’s here, the street is already closed off, and it’s a good way to get everyone down here early in the morning.
“It started off with, maybe 30 or 40 people,” he added, upon reflection, “and this year, we’re at 150. That’s a lot.”
The rules of the contest are simple, Reimer noted, with the lofty number of interested participants in 2023 requiring four age divisions, each separated into two heats.
“Everybody gets a carton of milk and two minutes to eat as many donut holes as they can,” Reimer said. “But I only ordered 150 cartons of milk. I haven’t hit that mark before.”
As it turned out, the expansive format was nonetheless insufficient to accommodate all of those who sought entry.
“Yesterday,” Reimer continued, with a laugh, “I had about 10 more people (want to register) that I said no to, but there’s always a few that don’t show up, so I said, ‘Show up, there are always a few people that don’t come or the little kids get shy and scared, there will be a big crowd out front, so, maybe you’ll get in, we’ll see.’ Next year, I’ll plan to make it bigger, I guess.”
So much has the size and spectacle of the event grown that Reimer has heard serious suggestions from observers that conducting the contest literally on a larger scale would now make sense.
“Some people think we need a big trailer out here so that it’s a stage,” he explained, “and maybe, at this point, that’s not a bad idea. Some sort of crowd control, maybe? This can get intense.”
Despite the competition’s popularity, however, establishing greater participation limits does not appear in the offing for Reimer—at least, not immediately.
“I don’t think so,” he observed, regarding the possible need to significantly alter or even discontinue the contest. “I suppose I would probably just limit it. I mean, 150 is a lot. We made them (the donut holes) all last night. I think we made about 3,000. That’s a lot of donut holes.
“At some point, yeah, it will be too big to make that many, along with everything else.”
Regardless of the growing challenges, the donut hole contest should continue, Reimer said, as the event provides the perfect avenue for Pedretti’s to get involved in its city’s annual hallmark summer celebration.
“This is just fun. It’s a big day for us, for sure, but it’s just fun,” Reimer concluded. “I don’t charge for the event. You just have to sign up, show up and eat.”