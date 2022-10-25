Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The very unbelievable happened, and this time it wasn’t something negative.

Daniel was a hunter at heart and found it fulfilling to provide many a meal for his growing family by using his expertise. With his children growing older, he enjoyed teaching them the basic con-cepts and responsibilities of hunting, safety, and such.

Tags

Trending Food Videos