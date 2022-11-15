Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

When I think of Thanksgiving, I think of a time of giving thanks. Then I wonder if I have a life filled with Thanksgiving like I could have. Really, I know there is plenty of room for growth in that area.

I wonder what a life filled with Thanksgiving would actually look like? I was impressed with a picture at school which colored and hung on the wall as a part of their Thanksgiving decor. It said, “Thanksgiving is an attitude of gratitude that becomes an expression of the heart.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos