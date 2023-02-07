Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Why is it so easy to always be living on the last half of everything? Whether it’s the last half of energy, the last half of time, the last half of resources, we so naturally plan and do all we possibly can.

Recently my brother remarked about how much he enjoys life since he allows a margin with his plans and schedules and is no longer living with a time crunch every way he turns.

