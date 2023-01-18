Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Amish Cook
By DEB KUNKLE/news@oelweindailyregister.com

There’s old-fashioned recipes that have been around for decades, then there’s the new concoctions that leave me amazed at places a good imagination can take a person.

Then you have people like me who have a difficult time even following a recipe! When I open a cookbook and pick a recipe I have a hard time doing exactly what it says. If it’s cooking I’ll be thinking, oh, I could add a dash of liquid smoke, a pinch of onion powder, or some extra salt. When it comes to desserts I always found joy in what I called ‘Daniel-izing’ the recipes to make them match hubby’s taste buds.

