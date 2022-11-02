Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off, she will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

Tags

Trending Food Videos