HAZLETON — The sun shone brightly Saturday across the playground at Hazleton City Park, making colorful, foil-covered chocolate Easter eggs glint against the rays. A crowd of approximately 75 children, preschool through fifth graders, lined the east side to their respective age sections, anxiously awaiting the signal.
At noon, the firetruck siren gave the command, and the egg scramble was on! Screams of discovery, laughter and giggles were heard across the large playground as children found the hidden chocolate treasures. Parents watched, photographed, videoed and shouted encouragement from the sidelines as their kids filled baskets, buckets and bags with sweet treats.
Families look forward to making memories for their children at this annual event. Hazleton Firefighters Association, Hazleton Commercial Club and United Neighbors combine resources to make certain it happens.
In addition to the several hundred candy eggs strewn about the cordoned sections, kids had opportunities to visit and have a photo taken with the Easter Bunny. There was also a selection of books and items available in the park shelter for kids to pick from, courtesy of merchants and United Neighbors.
Everyone had a great time and no one went away empty handed.