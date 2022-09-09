Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

art cullen mug
by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com

Storm Lake is 150 miles from the Iowa Capitol and 240 miles from the major leagues, and we have two electric vehicles. So this headline in The New York Times caught our attention: “You want an electric car with a 300-mile range? When was the last time you drove 300 miles?”

Clearly, the headline writer does not know the Midwest or Great Plains.

