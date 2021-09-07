They clapped and sang along, the music brought them to their feet, they danced in the aisles, and they were of all ages. The Boy Band Night from Chicago entertained a diverse age group at the Williams Center for the Arts last Saturday.
The performance marked the first public performance for the season concert series in 18 months. Williams Center Director Doug McFarlane walked to the microphone and said simply, “Welcome back,” as the audience answered with applause and cheers.
TBBN got the audience revved with the Backstreet Boys “Everybody” and kept them singing along and clapping to the beat of New Kids on The Block “Right Stuff” and N’Sync’s “I Want You Back.”
They teased more senior members of the audience to their feet with a MoTown interlude of favorites including “Sugar Pie,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and “My Girl.”
“The energy was incredible, and their talent certainly shown through,” McFarlane said of TBBN. “People were dancing, arms were swaying, voices were singing along.”
The multi-generational audience could all appreciate the talent and quality of TBBN’s performance. Singing in harmony takes talent, singing in harmony along with fast-paced choreography combines that vocal talent with dance moves in a skillful performance.
Other highlights of the evening included the easy rock sounds of Backstreet Boys’ “Quit Playing Games” N’Sync’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” to which everyone seemed to know the words, along with One Direction’s “Story of My Life.” Then there was the powerful ballad of OTown’s “All or Nothing” with spot-on harmony from the trio of vocalists.
“Music evokes our emotional side,” said McFarlane. “I was amazed at the ages of the audience who were ‘getting into’ the performance. The night was pure joy.”
TBBN, the Chicago-born group, is only seven years old, but the members blend so well, one would think they all grew up together. The group of musicians is genuinely top-shelf and their performance in the Williams Center was memorable of the music videos and moves of many top boy bands, among them Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, New Kids On The Block, One Direction and The Jonas Brothers.
TBBN rounded out the evening with a Justin Timberlake medley, Spice Girls “Wannabe” and Backstreet Boys’ “I want It That Way.” As they danced and waved their way off stage, the crowd chanted “Encore, encore.” They burst back on stage for a grand finale with N’Sync’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” which had everyone back on their feet and dancing. It was the perfect ending to a great night of music memories.
“The people who attended wanted to be there, and they were not disappointed,” said McFarlane. “The boys from ‘Shy Town’ proved that The Boy Band Night knew how to deliver.”
The next performance in the Williams Center for the Arts Concert Series will be “Shades of Bublé” 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. This will be a three-man tribute to the music of Michael Bublé, sometimes referred to as the “modern Sinatra.” Tickets for this concert ($35 each) can be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105, 6 S. Frederick Ave., the Williams Wellness Center, 319-283-2313, or online at www.williamscenterforthearts.